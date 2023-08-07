Cove Point, Maryland – The concession stand at Cove Point Pool has been closed until further notice following a break-in that occurred overnight on Friday (8/4) into Saturday (8/5). Law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the incident; anyone with relevant information is urged to come forward.

In response to the break-in, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has taken charge of the ongoing investigation. Deputy M. Contic has been assigned to lead the case and can be contacted for any tips or leads related to the incident. If you have any information that may help, you can reach Deputy M. Contic at 410-535-2800 or via email at Michael.Contic@calvertcountymd.gov.

At this investigation stage, details about the break-in have not been released to the public. The authorities are likely withholding information to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officials conduct a thorough examination of the scene, collect evidence, and interview potential witnesses to establish the sequence of events that transpired on the night of the break-in.

