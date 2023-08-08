Calvert County, August 6, 2023 – Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau successfully detained three suspects involved in vehicle theft and possessing illegal substances during a daring early morning operation in Dunkirk.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., a vigilant citizen reported witnessing suspicious individuals attempting to enter his vehicle in the 3500 block of King Drive in Dunkirk. Swift action from the deputies was initiated when the victim informed them that the suspects had fled in a stolen silver Acura, and he was in pursuit.

Pictured L to R: Williams, Jones Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Working with the victim, the deputies tracked down the suspect vehicle near Southern Maryland Blvd and West Bay Front End Road in Lothian. With precise maneuvering, Corporal Holt and Deputy First Class Durnbaugh effectively cornered the suspects, leading to the arrest of the driver, 22-year-old Gino Jacquesz Williams from Washington D.C., and a juvenile passenger. Shortly afterward, the third suspect, 18-year-old Khairi Terrance Jones, also from Washington D.C., was apprehended.

A thorough search of the suspect vehicle uncovered 20.7 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, a prohibited substance. Additionally, numerous pieces of personal property, including backpacks, purses, wallets, AirPods, and an iPhone, were found, all identified and returned to their rightful owners.

As the morning progressed, deputies received another call around 7:15 a.m. from the 3500 block of King Drive, reporting a stolen Subaru Accent from a residence in the area. Deputies immediately initiated a search, and fortunately, the stolen vehicle was quickly recovered nearby.

The suspects, Williams and Jones, were subsequently transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where a search of their belongings led to discovering of the key to the stolen Subaru Accent on Jones. Both individuals are now facing serious charges, including two counts of Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft ranging from $25,000 to $100,000, Theft between $1,500 to $25,000, three counts of Rogue and Vagabond, Burglary in the 4th Degree with Tools, and possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, specifically Psilocybin Mushrooms.

In contrast, the juvenile passenger was charged with a youth report and later released into the care of a guardian.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has commended the citizen who reported the initial suspicious activity, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance in combating crime. The successful apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen vehicle and property is a testament to the effectiveness of prompt cooperation between law enforcement and the public.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the incident or potentially related crimes to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

