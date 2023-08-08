Charles County – The Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any valuable information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in a carjacking incident at St. Charles Towne Center. The incident occurred on August 6 at 12:28 p.m. when several individuals drove to a woman about to get into her vehicle in the shopping mall’s parking lot.

According to the report, two male suspects quickly exited the car and forcibly pulled the woman out of her black Ford Edge before making off with the stolen vehicle. The assailants fled the scene in the victim’s car and the silver vehicle they initially arrived in. Fortunately, the woman did not suffer any injuries during the carjacking.

The victim immediately contacted the local authorities, prompting officers to respond swiftly. In the aftermath of the carjacking, law enforcement personnel thoroughly canvassed the area for potential evidence. At the same time, detectives began pursuing leads to track down the perpetrators responsible for this alarming crime.

Detective Wimberly has been assigned to lead the investigation and urges community members to come forward if they have any information that could be vital in solving the case. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Wimberly directly at 301-609-6491.

An alternative option is available through Charles County Crime Solvers for those who wish to remain anonymous. Tipsters can call the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) and provide their tips anonymously. Moreover, individuals can also submit tips online through the official Charles County Crime Solvers website, www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or by utilizing the P3Intel mobile app.

The police have not released specific information about the suspects, as the investigation is ongoing. However, they are hopeful that with the community’s help, crucial details may emerge that could aid in identifying and locating the individuals involved in the carjacking.

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity they may witness and to be cautious when approached by strangers, especially in secluded or dimly lit areas. Safety should always be a top priority, and working together as a community can help prevent such criminal acts from occurring in the future.

The Crime Solvers reward of up to $1,000 acknowledges the significance of community involvement in combating crime. Hopefully, this incentive will prompt witnesses and those with crucial information to come forward and help the police solve this disturbing carjacking case.

Charles County Crime Solvers is dedicated to promoting community safety and, with the public’s assistance, will continue to work tirelessly to make the region a safer place for everyone.

