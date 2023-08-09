The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, and over the next several months, millions of dollars will be gambled as teams battle to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

One man who will be betting more than many is music superstar Drake, who bets via Stake .

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper is well known for betting on sports, having opened an account with online crypto bookmaker Stake in 2021, and he has not been shy about placing millions of dollars on a host of sporting events.

The infamous ‘Drake Curse’ has come back to bite him many times, costing him many big-money bets, but it has not all been a betting failure for the star.

He has enjoyed some huge wins, especially when betting on football, and here we take a look back at some of the most successful bets he has placed on the game, including two on the biggest matchup of them all, the Super Bowl.

LA Rams to win Super Bowl LVI & Odell Beckham Jr to score a touchdown

Winnings: $1.559 million

Drake backed the Los Angeles Rams to win and Odell Beckham Jr to score a touchdown anytime against the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham Jr did his part with a 17-yard TD grab in the first quarter, securing one winning bet worth $846,288 before he left the game with a knee injury. The Rams, however, made the rapper sweat. They trailed by four points heading into the game’s final two minutes but snatched a 24-20 victory when Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a game-winning one-yard score with just 85 seconds remaining. Kupp’s grab earned Drake $713.244.

Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys & Kansas City Chiefs all to win in Week 4 of the 2022 season

Winnings: $ 2 million

Drake doesn’t limit his big-money NFL bets to just the season’s biggest game. In Week 4 of the regular season, he placed a three-team parlay that consisted of the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He wagered almost $400,000 on all three teams to win and almost saw it go up in smoke with his first selection. Buffalo had to fight back from 20-3 down to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road. Dallas provided less drama as they downed Washington 25-10, while Kansas City won a shootout with Tampa Bay, 41-31. Drake’s reward was almost $ 2 million!

Kansas City Chiefs to beat Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Winnings: $1,477 million

It took some late drama for Drake to enjoy a successful bet on the previous Super Bowl, and he was made to sweat again when Kansas City and Philadelphia met in Arizona. Drake placed $700,000 on the Chiefs to win a second Super Bowl of the Patrick Mahomes era, and his big-money bet came down to the foot of kicker Harrison Butker. With the game locked at 35-35 with just eight seconds remaining, Butker stepped up to drill a game-winning 27-yard field goal for Kansas City. His booming kick turned Drake’s $700k into $ 1.477 million. It was not an entirely successful night for the rapper, though, as a string of “psychotic bets” failed.

