A single Mega Millions® ticket in Florida has ended 31 consecutive jackpot draws without a winner. The ticket, sold in the Sunshine State, correctly matched all six numbers in the August 8 draw, landing an estimated jackpot of a staggering $1.58 billion, or $783.3 million in cash. This makes it the fourth time Florida has sold a jackpot-winning ticket.

The winning numbers for this historical draw were the white balls 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, along with the gold Mega Ball 14. Interestingly, Florida has had a share in jackpot winnings before – the state previously shared a $502 million prize with California in October of the preceding year.

Once the final sales are confirmed from all 47 participating lotteries, this jackpot win is anticipated to establish a new benchmark for the game, eclipsing the earlier record of $1.537 billion from South Carolina in 2018.

Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, who also serves as the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, conveyed her congratulations. “We congratulate our newest jackpot winner and the over 43.7 million winners across all prize levels during this jackpot series. It’s also a celebration for the funds generated for numerous commendable causes backed by our participating lotteries,” said Corbin.

Throughout this memorable streak, 43.7 million winning tickets were distributed across tiers. Of these, 69 were second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, spanning 28 jurisdictions, from Arizona to Wisconsin. The August 8 draw also created 7,056,452 winners in other prize tiers. Seven of these tickets matched five white balls, clinching the game’s second-tier prize. Two of these, one each from Florida and North Carolina, have a value of $2 million due to the optional Megaplier, which was 2X on Tuesday. The remaining five tickets from California, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia will claim the standard second-tier prize.

Nationally, 166 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning the third-tier prize. Twenty-eight of these tickets, having opted for the Megaplier, will get $20,000 each, while the rest earn $10,000 each.

The jackpot had been accruing since the last win in New York on April 18. Nonetheless, 2023 has already witnessed seven jackpot wins. Such randomness is a testament to the unpredictable nature of lottery draws. For instance, 2023 began with a $1.348 billion win in Maine, which was soon followed by several quick jackpot wins.

This event marked the first time in Mega Millions history that consecutive jackpots were won in the same state, both in New York.

Tickets for the $2 game are available across 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players in most jurisdictions can add the Megaplier for just $1 more, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes. Half the revenue from each Mega Millions ticket remains in its respective state, aiding specific causes and retailer commissions.

The stage is now set for the next draw on Friday, August 11, with the jackpot reset to its beginning value of $20 million or $9.9 million in cash.

