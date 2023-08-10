NORTH BEACH, Md. – The town of North Beach is poised for a significant upgrade to its local charity services. Through the Maryland Community Development Block Grant Program, the Department of Housing and Community Development granted the town a substantial $700,000. The beneficiaries? The Ladies of Charity Calvert County are set to utilize the funds to construct a new food pantry at their current location.

The grant will specifically go toward developing the Ladies of Charity Calvert County Food Pantry. The new establishment will be located on their pre-existing site at 8823 Dayton Avenue, North Beach, MD. This fresh addition is a testament to the charity’s robust performance in recent years and a pivotal step towards the future.

With the construction of the new food pantry, the Ladies of Charity will be in a prime position to continue, and possibly even expand, their pivotal services. Their commitment to the town of North Beach and its surrounding regions has been unwavering. With this new facility, they’re set to cement their position further as a mainstay in the local charitable scene.

For years, the Ladies of Charity Calvert County have made notable contributions to the community by addressing the challenges of hunger and providing essential services. With this grant, the potential to grow and positively impact more lives becomes even more tangible. In an era where community services are more crucial than ever, the reinforcement of such charity initiatives is heartening news for the residents of North Beach and the nearby regions.

While the construction of the new food pantry is expected to be a considerable boon, it also serves as a testament to the broader community’s resilience and dedication. The generous grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development through the Maryland Community Development Block Grant Program highlights the state’s commitment to community-building and the importance of such charity initiatives.

For those interested in the evolution and journey of this project, the Ladies of Charity Calvert County have dedicated a segment on their website. The “Food Pantry Rebuild” page offers more profound insight into the initiative, providing a more in-depth perspective on the motivations, challenges, and aspirations associated with the rebuild. You can delve into this insightful journey by visiting https://ladiesofcharitycalvertcounty.org/pantry-rebuild/.

Like this: Like Loading...