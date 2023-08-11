Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has initiated a call to the community for involvement in various committees, including the Family Life and Library Reconsideration Committees and the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year.

Family Life Committee

The school system is creating a Family Life Committee, which will be a fusion of CCPS educators and representatives from the Calvert County community. The main objective of this committee will be to assess, provide feedback, and make recommendations on instructional materials. Those selected will be committing to a term that spans one year.

Regular meetings for this committee will be scheduled for the second Monday of every month from January to May at 6:00 p.m. The first session will be an overview of the committee’s goals, the health curriculum, and expectations. Post the general meeting; members will split into two separate groups—elementary and secondary—to delve deeper into the family life curriculum.

Residents of Calvert County, especially community members, and parents, are encouraged to participate. Eight representatives, a mix from both elementary and secondary school communities, will be chosen at random. By September 15, 2023, the selected individuals will receive an official confirmation. Interested parties can apply using the following link by August 28, 2023.

Library Reconsideration Committees

CCPS is also working towards establishing Library Reconsideration Committees for Elementary, Middle, and High Schools, each member serving a one-year term. The school system invites all Calvert County community members and parents to consider joining. The committees, which will comprise administrators, educators, librarians, students, community representatives, and parents, will meet as required.

Each committee will include one community representative and two parents, selected randomly. Those chosen will be notified by September 15, 2023. If more committees are needed, members will be selected from the initial list of applicants. To express interest, please complete the form by August 28, 2023.

Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC)

The Board of Education is searching for applicants for the Citizen Advisory Committee for the 2023-2024 school term. The board aims to assemble a committee that mirrors the diverse populace of Calvert County. Several factors will influence the selection, such as the prospective member’s residential high school district, ensuring a balance of geographic, demographic, ethnic, and racial representation, the sequence of application submissions, and the attendance history of prior members.

Participants must be permanent residents of Calvert County during their tenure, which lasts one year. The board will select no more than twenty-five applicants. To apply, please use this link before September 5, 2023.

For queries or assistance with the online applications, individuals are advised to contact CCPS’ Administrative Services at 443-550-8000.

