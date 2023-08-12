WALDORF – A woman was injured late on August 7 during a shooting on the 3000 block of Gallery Place. As detectives continue their investigations, they appeal to the public for assistance, offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Around 11:02 p.m., police officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports concerning the welfare of a woman who might have been shot. Upon their arrival, they discovered that an unidentified suspect or suspects had discharged multiple rounds from a firearm.

The victim, an adult female, was in the company of another individual when the incident occurred. She was walking out of an apartment building on Gallery Place. Fortunately, the woman was not directly hit by the bullets. Instead, she was struck by what investigators believe was shrapnel from the bullets or the surrounding environment. Emergency responders quickly transported her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The nature and severity of her injuries have not been disclosed.

Detective Singh leads the case and encourages anyone with pertinent information to come forward. Individuals who might have witnessed the incident or have details about the shooter(s) can contact Detective Singh at 301-609-6471.

Recognizing that some community members might be hesitant to share information due to fear of repercussions or a desire for anonymity, the Charles County police have provided alternatives. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Additionally, information can be submitted through the official website at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. For those who prefer mobile apps, the P3Intel app provides another method for confidential tip submission.

To expedite the investigation and ensure the safety of the Waldorf community, the police department is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000. In this case, this reward is earmarked for the individual whose tip directly results in an arrest.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. The police department has not revealed whether they believe the victim was a specific target or if the shooting was a random act as detectives continue to piece together the night’s events, the Waldorf community waits, hopeful for a swift resolution and justice for the injured woman.

The investigation is still in progress, and further updates are anticipated as more information becomes available.

Like this: Like Loading...