Prince Frederick, MD- The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is actively investigating multiple instances of property damage in the Huntingtown and Owings area, focusing mainly on damage to several mailboxes. Authorities are seeking public assistance and asking residents with home security or surveillance footage to aid in the investigation.

The preliminary inquiry has revealed that unknown suspects are responsible for vandalizing several mailboxes located on Holland Cliffs Road, Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown Road, Mill Branch Road, and Lower Marlboro Road. The acts of destruction are believed to have occurred between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on August 13.

Residents on the streets mentioned are requested to check their security or surveillance footage for any unusual activity during the specified timeframe, mainly focusing on any vehicles that may have been present. This might include anything from recognizable license plates to unique vehicle characteristics, such as colors, shapes, or distinct features.

In a public statement, the Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone possessing relevant video footage or additional information that could help with the investigation to get in touch. Those willing to cooperate are asked to contact Dep. T. Bowen at Tyler.Bowen@calvertcountymd.gov.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear how many suspects may be involved or the total extent of the damage. It’s not the first time Calvert County has faced such issues. Still, in this case, the appeal for public help underscores the seriousness with which the authorities treat these incidents.

Vandalism, such as destruction of property, is a criminal act that may include penalties such as fines, community service, or even imprisonment. In cases like these, the support of the local community can often play a vital role in tracking down those responsible.

The CCSO has not yet released any details on the suspect(s) or possible connections between the different vandalism cases. Authorities will likely review all available evidence and collaborate with local residents who may have captured crucial information on their home surveillance systems.

The collaboration between local law enforcement and the community in Calvert County is a reminder of the shared responsibility of maintaining a safe and secure environment. As the investigation continues, further updates on the case are expected to be provided by the authorities.

