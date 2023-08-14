WALDORF, Md. — Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for a strong-armed robbery that occurred on August 7 at 12:40 p.m. in the area of Light Arms Place in Waldorf.

A male assailant approached two teenage females, forcibly pushed them to the ground, and stole their purses. One of the victims sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

Local law enforcement officers are actively pursuing leads in the case and are requesting assistance from the public. Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact Officer Knight at 301-609-3282 ext. 0693.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. Additionally, tipsters may use the P3Intel mobile app to provide information.

The reward offer is part of a concerted effort to crack down on violent crime in the area and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. It reflects the commitment of local authorities to engage with the community in solving crimes.

Local authorities are urging individuals to come forward with any information, no matter how minor, as it may be crucial in solving the case. The cash reward is seen as an incentive to encourage community participation and further the efforts to maintain a safe environment for all residents.

