Jasper Bernard Ford, age 36, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

WALDORF — A 36-year-old man from Waldorf, Jasper Bernard Ford, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts, including first and second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest after a violent altercation involving a metal pole, a sword, and a rock on August 6.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 3000 block of October Place at 8:27 a.m. following a report of an injured person. The preliminary investigation revealed that Ford had gone to the location where he argued with another male resident.

The altercation escalated when Ford left the location and returned with a metal pole and a sword. He broke out a side window to the victim’s residence with the pole and threatened the victim with the sword. The victim managed to disarm Ford, and the altercation continued. Ford picked up a large rock and threw it at the victim.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers attempted to apprehend Ford, who tried to flee but was subsequently captured. Ford indicated that he was sick and was transported to a hospital, where he spat at an officer and remained combative during treatment. After receiving medical attention, he was released to be transported to the Detention Center.

Ford’s resistance continued as officers tried to handcuff him, and he spat at them again. He was eventually transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond, as ordered by a judge.

The charges brought against Ford include severe offenses. First-degree assault, a felony in Maryland, could lead to severe penalties if Ford is convicted. Second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest are also substantial charges that add to the gravity of the incident.

The report did not mention the victim’s condition, and it remains unclear if they required medical assistance. The incident is concerning in the community, highlighting the need for ongoing vigilance and community safety.

The Charles County Detention Center will hold Ford pending a court hearing, and he is being held without the possibility of bond. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and further details might be revealed.

The arrest and subsequent charges underscore the continued commitment of local law enforcement to maintaining public safety and ensuring that those who engage in violent and unlawful behavior are held accountable.

Like this: Like Loading...