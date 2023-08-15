Erica Brialle Jackson, 30, from Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

LA PLATA, Md. – Erica Brialle Jackson, 30, from Waldorf, has been charged with burglary and assault following an incident at a former acquaintance’s home in La Plata, according to law enforcement officials. A district court commissioner released Jackson on personal recognizance on August 9.

On August 5, during the early morning hours, Jackson allegedly broke into the victim’s residence. The victim, asleep then, awoke to find Jackson attacking him. She reportedly punched and bit him multiple times before fleeing the scene after the victim called 9-1-1.

The officers immediately commenced an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Jackson. She was located and arrested on August 8 and charged with burglary and assault.

The incident has prompted residents to question the decision of the court to release Jackson on personal recognizance. Personal recognizance is a legal agreement to return to court without the need for bail or collateral, and it typically requires the defendant to meet certain conditions, such as reporting to a court officer regularly.

The victim, who was not identified for privacy reasons, suffered physical injuries from the assault but did not require hospitalization.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing the case, and the investigation is ongoing. They are working closely with the Charles County Detention Center to ensure that all legal procedures are followed, and justice is served.

