Brian Anthony Cave, 28, of no fixed address Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Baltimore, MD — Brian Anthony Cave, 28, who had no fixed address, was arrested in connection with a domestic-related assault case on August 7 by a fugitive task force member. This arrest follows an intensive investigation leading officers to the Baltimore area.

The incident in question dates back to December 2020, when Cave allegedly produced a firearm and threatened a woman during a domestic altercation. After being charged, Cave was granted a release on a $5,000 bond. Subsequently, he was indicted on the assault charge in February 2021.

However, Cave’s case took a turn when he failed to appear in court. As a result, a bench warrant was issued. But, tracking down Cave proved difficult, and he could not be immediately located.

Authorities then undertook a detailed investigation, discovering that Cave might have been hiding in the Baltimore area. Officers from a fugitive task force were deployed to track him down, eventually leading to a brief foot pursuit. Following the chase, Cave was apprehended and transported back to Charles County.

Cave is now being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. His arrest marks a significant development in the case and the closure of a search that had been ongoing for several months.

The arrest is a clear signal of the commitment of law enforcement to bring those charged with domestic-related crimes to justice. Cave’s arrest came after a meticulous investigation, which may serve as a reminder that even fugitives who go into hiding can be found and brought to face charges.

The domestic-related assault case has drawn attention to the challenges in dealing with such crimes, including locating fugitives and the court’s decision to grant release on bond. These aspects of the case will likely continue to be scrutinized as the legal proceedings against Cave move forward.

