CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — A Southern Maryland resident has won $117,175 in the FAST PLAY Big Money Doubler progressive jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at Wawa #588-E, located at 30320 Three Notch Road in St. Mary’s County, on August 15.

This is the third time the jackpot has been won in the $5 game since its launch on January 2, 2023. With this win, there are still 12 progressive jackpots remaining in the game, alongside prizes ranging from $10 to $5,000.

Lottery officials have advised the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and place it securely. Winners are given a 182-day window from the date of their win to claim their prize.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. For prizes more significant than $25,000, players must redeem their winnings by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, located at 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. It’s worth noting that the Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore operates on an appointment-only basis, with no walk-ins allowed. Appointments can be scheduled HERE.

Wawa, the selling location of the winning FAST PLAY ticket, will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

The FAST PLAY Big Money Doubler game operates with a progressive jackpot that commences at $40,000, and it continues to grow with each ticket sale until a winning ticket is purchased. This win reflects the appeal and success of the game in the community, maintaining excitement for both frequent players and casual enthusiasts.

In light of this substantial win, many Southern Maryland residents may find themselves more inclined to participate in the FAST PLAY lottery, hopeful for a windfall of their own. As the news spreads, local stores might also experience a surge in lottery ticket sales.

This latest win serves as a reminder of the unexpected fortune that can come from participating in the lottery. Players are always encouraged to play responsibly and follow the game’s guidelines.

