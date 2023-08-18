ST. CHARLES, MD – A story of determination, grit, and resilience came to fruition recently as former St. Charles High School student Adrian Westney received his Maryland High School Diploma. Westney achieved this milestone after fulfilling the Maryland high school graduation requirements through summer school.

During his senior year, Westney faced unforeseen circumstances that led to an unfortunate living situation, creating a problematic hurdle he needed to overcome. Standing at the graduation ceremony hosting nearly 80 summer school students, he was surprised and grateful.

Adrian Westney, a former St. Charles High School student, recently received his Maryland High School Diploma after facing unforeseen adversity. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

“I am just glad that I can be here. I expected to quit and get my GED,” Westney commented. He acknowledged the essential support system around him that encouraged his perseverance. “My counselors and teachers were very helpful. They helped me shift my mindset about my situation,” he stated, going on to elaborate, “When you understand the power of your words — you won’t just say anything, your presence — you won’t just be anywhere, and your actions — you won’t just do anything.”

The support and pride from those around him were palpable at the ceremony. Nichole Bolden, assistant principal at St. Charles, noted the special significance of Westney’s achievement. “St. Charles staff are incredibly proud of all of the Class of 2023 at St. Charles, but it is a little extra special to see a student cross this milestone knowing everything he faced,” she said.

Westney’s family and St. Charles staff members, all present at the ceremony, shared his excitement. His graduation was a personal accomplishment and an inspiring example of overcoming adversity to reach academic success.

The story of Adrian Westney represents the potential for triumph in the face of obstacles. His journey illuminates the vital role that educators, counselors, and families play in guiding a student toward success. The collective efforts of the St. Charles High School community helped a young man transition from a place of uncertainty to a platform of accomplishment.

By highlighting Westney’s path to graduation, the broader community of St. Charles and education professionals everywhere are reminded of the impact that support, empathy, and determination can have on shaping a student’s future. His experience serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the profound effect that dedicated mentors and positive mindsets can have on individual lives.

In reflecting on this journey, Westney’s story sends a clear message to students facing similar challenges: the road to success might be riddled with obstacles, but anything is possible with determination and the right support.

