When you think of thrilling games, the name MGM Resorts & Casino in the US often pops up. They offer luxurious stays and unforgettable experiences. You can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options there. This includes slots and poker. They also offer exquisite dining experiences. MGM is also growing its online casino presence. This means the gaming adventure is wider than physical locations. This article explores some top US MGM Resorts & Casino locations.

MGM Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

One of the crown jewels in the MGM Hotels & Casino collection is the MGM Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, located in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This extraordinary resort, known for its luxury and best hotel spa, recently underwent a $55 million investment to refresh and rebrand The Water Club as MGM Tower. Now, it showcases a coastal feel, designed with breathtaking views and contemporary furnishings.

The Borgata Casino is home to many gambling options, including hundreds of slots, poker rooms, and table games. The casino promotions and MGM Rewards cards allow players to earn rewards for hotel stays, dining, and gaming activities. The Borgata Poker Room stands out with its high hands and lucky seats, making every play exciting.

The Omnichannel gaming experience at MGM Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is unlike any other. Play in-person at 15 MGM locations and get your own gaming experience.

The MGM Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa also offers special military-discounted rates, MGM Rewards Mastercard benefits, and Avis car rental discounts. The new MGM Tower, with its Vista Suites and thoughtful design, adds a touch of elegance to the overall experience. With spa treatments, fitness centers, and accessible rooms, every guest is catered to with utmost care.

MGM Grand

Positioned at 3799 South Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319, the MGM Grand is an iconic destination for travelers visiting Las Vegas. With 43,472 reviews, it ranks #15 out of 18 resorts in the city.

The MGM Grand features various room types, from suites with views of the mountains or the city to non-smoking rooms. All rooms have modern amenities like blackout curtains, air conditioning, housekeeping, room service, minibar, and cable/satellite TV.

The casino at the MGM Grand offers a top-notch gambling experience for those looking to indulge in gambling activities. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a novice, you’ll find a game that suits your taste. From poker rooms to slot machines, the casino provides a vibrant atmosphere filled with excitement and opportunities to win.

The MGM Grand is not just an ordinary hotel; it’s a complete package of luxury, convenience, and entertainment. It’s home to shows and concerts like Kà, Jabbawockeez, David Copperfield, and Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club. The Grand Pool Complex, the Grand Spa, and the unique Virtual Reality experience make MGM Grand a unique destination.

Enjoy golf at TopGolf, or explore The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. With more than 4,997 hotel rooms, MGM Grand is one of the largest hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

ARIA Resort & Casino

Located on the Las Vegas Strip, MGM Resorts’ ARIA Resort & Casino is a sparkling glassy complex known for its sophisticated and luxurious ambiance. Unlike other resorts that rely heavily on themes, ARIA stands out with its contemporary, high-tech features and many amenities.

The ARIA campus features a spa, a fitness center with a rock-climbing wall, and three relaxing pools. A luxury shopping mall, The Shops at Crystals, is also connected to the hotel.

ARIA’s glamorous and modern aesthetic distinguishes it from other Las Vegas properties. Its fine dining, expansive casino floor, luxurious guest rooms, and relaxing pool scene offer a less chaotic, more refined experience.

Bellagio Casino

The Bellagio, a renowned resort, luxury hotel, and casino, is located on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. With a gaming space of 156,000 square feet (14,500 m²), it offers a wide variety of options for novice and seasoned gamblers.

Blackjack is one of the prominent games at the Bellagio casino. Known for its elegant atmosphere and high stakes, the casino offers a variety of tables to suit different playing levels. The high-limit area, known for its exclusivity, provides an exciting experience for enthusiasts.

Roulette is another classic game that can be enjoyed at Bellagio. With various tables offering different betting limits, players can indulge in the thrill of betting on the spinning wheel.

Bellagio’s casino also includes 2,700 slots and a high-limit poker area and hosts annual poker tournaments such as the WPT Five Diamond World Poker Classic. The casino also introduced a private high-roller room called Villa Privé, a testament to its commitment to offering the ultimate gaming experience.

New York New York Hotel & Casino

New York New York Hotel & Casino, a 4.0-star eco-certified resort, is conveniently located on the Las Vegas Strip . Its 8.0/10 rating makes it a perfect option for travelers looking to explore the area or enjoy some time at the MGM Grand Casino, just an 11-minute walk away. This resort offers various amenities and room options, making it suitable for various preferences and budgets.

New York MGM Hotel & Casino is an eco-certified property in the Green Key Eco-Rating Program. Enhanced cleanliness measures and social distancing practices are in place, ensuring a safe stay for guests.

MGM National Harbor

Located a short distance from Washington, DC, on the scenic banks of the Potomac River, the MGM National Harbor stands as a beacon of luxury and entertainment. From its massive casino floor to its 15,000-square-foot conservatory that changes its breathtaking displays seasonally, every corner promises a new adventure.

Guests at MGM choose from various room types, all equipped with modern amenities. Whether it’s the stunning river views from the Potomac suites or the city’s bustling sights from the Capital rooms, comfort is guaranteed. Each room is thoughtfully equipped with air conditioning, high-speed internet, a minibar, and more.

Adding to its charm, Old Town Alexandria is a neighboring attraction. Known for its historical significance, Alexandria is home to King Street, recognized as one of the “Great Streets” of America. The colonial historic district has over 200 independent restaurants and boutiques, making it an ideal place to stay during your MGM visit.

MGM Springfield

The five-story boutique hotel within MGM Springfield features 252 rooms, including 16 exquisite suites. These rooms have been designed with a touch of Springfield’s history, incorporating details like building facades framing the windows and reclaimed wood tables made from trees on former Bliss Street. The Presidential Suite even boasts a custom chandelier made of vintage hats inspired by Dr. Seuss.

The entertainment is non-stop at MGM Springfield. From the MassMutual Center’s multiple shows to the 10-lane bowling center, there’s something for everyone. The Topgolf Swing Suite offers high-tech immersive golf simulation and lounge, and movie enthusiasts enjoy a seven-screen, Regal luxury movie theater on the grounds.

MGM Springfield values those who have served in the military and offers special discounts on rooms, restaurants, shows, and parking to active and retired military personnel and their spouses through their MILITARY & VETERANS PROGRAM.

MGM Grand Detroit

In the bustling heart of Downtown Detroit, MGM Grand Detroit is a luxurious oasis that promises an unparalleled experience of excitement and elegance.

MGM Grand Detroit’s 400 luxury rooms and suites are designed to pamper and rejuvenate. They’re the realization of a dream hotel, with premium bedding, down comforters, minibars, and in-room safes. From the comfortable 510 sq ft Grand View King and Queen rooms to the palatial 1000 sq ft Luxury Corner Suite, there’s room to suit every taste and need.

IMMERSE Spa is a sanctuary for the mind, body, and spirit. In this contemporary urban loft, rich woods, tranquil waters, and subtle light combine to create an escape of total rejuvenation. Guests can indulge in custom body treatments designed by their spa concierge, submerging themselves in soothing luxury.

Park MGM Las Vegas

Park MGM Las Vegas embodies a sense of playful sophistication that sets it apart from other Strip mega-resorts. Receiving accolades in the Readers’ Choice Awards for 2021 and 2022, Park MGM offers a delightful blend of standard Vegas amenities with a boutique, upscale experience at an affordable price point.

Choose Park MGM if you seek a quintessential Vegas experience without the flashiness of trendy resorts or the expense of top luxury hotels. Its playful sophistication, ample amenities, and reasonable price point make it an attractive option for many travelers.

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Nestled in Biloxi, Mississippi, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino is a testament to luxury and comfort.

Guests choose from standard rooms and suites, which range in size from approximately 400 sq ft to 900 sq ft. The rates vary from $89 to $379 (USD) for standard rooms, and suites start at around $299 (USD).

The resort provides a wide range of on-site and nearby activities to cater to different interests:

On-Site Activities:

Casino

Health Club

Health Spa/Massage

Outdoor Pool

Boating/Sailing

Shopping Mall/Area

Water Skiing

Nearby Activities:

Beach

Bicycling

Fishing

Golf Course

Horseback Riding

Jogging Trails

Scuba Diving

Snorkeling

Outdoor Tennis

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino has been acknowledged with prestigious awards and ratings:

Recommended by Forbes: 2019, 2018

Gold Key Award: 2000 – 2019

Successful Meetings Pinnacle Award: 2001 – 2019

Stars of the South Award: 1999 – 2019

Corporate & Incentive Travel Award of Excellence: 2000 – 2019

5 Reasons Why You Should Stay at MGM Resorts & Casino?

With a global presence and a portfolio of renowned properties, MGM resorts international has redefined how people experience luxury and leisure. Here are five compelling reasons why you should consider staying at resorts on your next vacation or business trip:

1. World-Class Accommodations and Amenities

MGM hotels offer luxurious accommodations that cater to every need and desire. The choices are endless, from spacious guest rooms with elegant décor to high-end suites with breathtaking views.

2. Exceptional Dining Experience

The culinary journey at these resorts is unlike any other. With various restaurants and eateries, guests can explore a world of flavors curated by renowned chefs.

3. Unparalleled Entertainment and Nightlife

MGM is at the forefront of entertainment. The options are endless, from world-famous shows, concerts, and theater productions to nightclubs, bars, and lounges.

4. Prime Locations and Unique Themes

Located in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, MGM properties offer the advantage of prime locations. Whether it’s the bustling Las Vegas Strip, the scenic Mississippi Gulf Coast, or the vibrant streets of Detroit, MGM’s locations are strategic and convenient.

5. Award-Winning Service and Sustainability Efforts

MGM Casino’s dedication to excellence extends to its service. Recognized with numerous awards and accolades, MGM ensures that every guest is treated with the utmost care and attention.

FAQs about MGM Resorts & Casino in the US

What entertainment can I expect at MGM Resorts & Casinos?

MGM offers unparalleled entertainment options catering to various tastes and preferences. Here’s what you can expect:

Live Performances.

Nightlife.

Casinos.

Recreational Activities.

Are these resorts suitable for families?

Yes, MGM hotels are suitable for families and offer a range of family-friendly amenities and activities:

Family Rooms and Suites.

Kids’ Activities and Entertainment.

Family-Friendly Dining.

Proximity to Attractions.

Do these resorts have loyalty or rewards programs?

Yes, MGM operates a loyalty program to get a casino bonus called MGM Rewards.

