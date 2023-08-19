The Charles County Board of Education has supported Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro’s decision to increase the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for contracted bus drivers and attendants from 2% to 5%.

The decision, unanimously backed by the Board, was announced by Superintendent Navarro this afternoon and will affect all bus drivers and attendants employed by independent Charles County bus contractors. The COLA hike will be applicable for the 2023-2024 school year and aligns the adjustment with what was negotiated for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) certificated and support staff.

Earlier in the year, CCPS staff under the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) and American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union agreements received a one-step increase and 5% COLA for the new school year. The Board had also approved a 2% COLA for contracted bus drivers and attendants, increasing their minimum payable hours.

Starting with the upcoming school year, the COLA for contracted drivers and attendants who work at least four hours per day will be raised to 5%, with pay for seven hours. Those working less than four hours will receive payment for six hours, along with the new 5% COLA. Drivers working between seven to eight hours and eight or more hours will also receive the revised 5% COLA, with additional benefits for those working over eight hours.

The cost to the school system for this change is estimated at $400,000 and will be covered by the school system’s transportation budget. Superintendent Navarro underscored that the COLA increase symbolizes the school system’s continuous support for improved wages for bus drivers and attendants.

Superintendent Navarro stated, “We continue to work with bus contractors, contracted drivers, and attendants to explore ways to support them better. Through open lines of communication, regular meetings, and feedback sessions, the Board and CCPS leadership continue to focus on compensation for drivers and attendants and the possibility of exploring multi-year contracts. Bus drivers and attendants spend countless hours on Charles County roads each week, ensuring more than 23,000 children arrive safely to and from school daily. We will continue to explore and discuss ways in which school system funds are used to compensate not only CCPS employees but those who work for bus contractors.”

The new agreement comes in time for the start of the new school year on August 28, with more than 350 drivers and attendants expected to operate Charles County bus routes. The bus route information will be available through School Locator, Where’s the Bus, and ParentVue accounts next week. Superintendent Navarro also expressed excitement to welcome back students, staff, drivers, and attendants to the new school year.

