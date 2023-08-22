LEXINGTON PARK, MD – On the night of August 18, 2023, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene following reports of shots fired at West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park. Upon arrival, the officers discovered evidence of a severe incident: a residence and multiple vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

The situation quickly evolved when an 18-year-old male arrived at the Lexington Park Rescue squad with a suspected graze wound caused by a gunshot. The victim was promptly transported via Medevac to an area trauma center, where he was reported to be stable.

Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel were immediately called to the crime scene, meticulously gathering multiple items of evidence to piece together the details of what appears to be a targeted attack.

While details remain sparse, Detective Andrew Burgess is rigorously investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward. Detective Burgess can be reached at 301-475-4200 x8041 or via email at Andrew.Burgess@Stmaryscountymd.gov, referencing case number 44292-23.

The shocking incident has brought urgency to the efforts of local law enforcement as concerns rise about the safety of the Lexington Park area. This investigation follows a trend of increased vigilance on the part of the sheriff’s office, aimed at maintaining the peace and security of the community.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released further details about the shooting, and the identity of the 18-year-old male victim has not been made public.

In the wake of the incident, the community’s focus turns to cooperation with law enforcement, with many hoping that the evidence collected will lead to a swift resolution.

As this story unfolds, the ongoing investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office serves as a vital reminder of the risks and realities faced by those living in the area and the essential role played by local law enforcement.

