LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 18, 2023, at approximately 2:00 AM, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired on Patuxent Drive in Lexington Park. A 17-year-old male was found inside a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Deputies also discovered two residences and a vehicle struck by gunfire.

Medevac transported the juvenile to an area trauma center, and is currently in stable condition. Following the incident, detectives and Crime Lab Personnel were called to the scene, where they collected multiple items of evidence.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is treating the incident with the utmost seriousness, taking immediate action to investigate the situation. Law enforcement officials thoroughly examined the area of Patuxent Drive in Lexington Park where the shooting occurred.

The evidence collected at the scene includes shell casings and other potential clues that may lead to identifying the shooter or shooters involved. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details have not yet been released.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information regarding the shooting. Community members and potential witnesses are encouraged to provide any information that may aid the investigation. Detective Warren Forinash is the point of contact for those with relevant information. He can be reached at 301-475-4200 x8072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@Stmaryscountymd.gov, reference case number 44071-23.

This incident marks a concerning episode in Lexington Park, raising questions about public safety in the area. Community members are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The investigation into the shooting will likely involve a multifaceted approach, including interviews with potential witnesses, forensic analysis of the evidence collected, and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies if necessary.

The community of Lexington Park and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office have a shared interest in ensuring that those responsible for the shooting are identified and brought to justice. Cooperation between law enforcement and the community will be essential in achieving this goal.

As the investigation progresses, updates will be made available to the public. In the meantime, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

