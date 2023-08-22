(HOLLYWOOD, MD) – Anthony Oliveras Jr., 22, of Hollywood, Maryland, faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after attacking two Maryland State Police troopers with a knife late Friday night. The altercation led to troopers firing their agency-issued firearms.

Shortly before 10:55 p.m., Trooper First Class John Engleman and Trooper Robert Ruel responded to a home in Hollywood, Maryland, following a report of a possible suicidal individual. Upon arrival at the 44000 block of West Mervell Court, the troopers were met by Oliveras.

Armed with an approximately 6-inch-long knife, Oliveras reportedly lunged at Trooper Ruel, stabbing him twice in the chest, with the knife piercing through the trooper’s uniform and ballistic vest. Both troopers subsequently fired their firearms, striking Oliveras.

Immediate aid was rendered to Oliveras by the two troopers, an additional trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack and a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who arrived after the shooting. The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad transported Oliveras by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown before he was flown by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., for treatment. He remains there at the time of this report.

Both troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave per standard procedure. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, Criminal Enforcement Division Central South, and the State Police Internal Affairs Unit have taken charge of the investigation. Assistance has been provided by crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted.

Additionally, Maryland State Police are consulting with the Independent Investigations Division at the Office of the Attorney General’s Office as the investigation progresses.

This incident highlights the risks law enforcement officers face while on duty and underscores the importance of protective equipment, such as ballistic vests. The incident also emphasizes the complex nature of police response to mental health-related calls and the need for ongoing collaboration between different branches of law enforcement and medical response teams.

The charges against Oliveras include attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and the use of a dangerous weapon intending to injure. These charges indicate the severity of the incident and are a reminder of the critical role played by various law enforcement and medical personnel in ensuring community safety.

As the investigation continues, updates are expected from the State Police and the Office of the Attorney General’s Office.

