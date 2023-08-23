Annapolis, MD – The latest results of the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) reveal marked improvements in student performance across critical subjects like English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics, and science in the 2022-2023 school year.

In English Language Arts (grades 3 through 8 combined), the percentage of students scoring at the lowest performance level dropped from 13% in 2021-2022 to 11% in 2022-2023. A similar improvement was seen in English 10, where the percentage fell from 8% to 6% over the same period.

Mathematics scores showcased an even more significant improvement, with the lowest performance level falling from 36% in 2021-2022 to a third of students in grades 3 through 8 in 2022-2023. In Algebra I, there was a decrease from 37% to 32%.

Grade 5 science scores notably exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with proficiency increasing almost four percentage points, from 31% to 35%. This improvement was especially marked among economically disadvantaged students, whose proficiency rose by nearly six percentage points, and students with disabilities, whose proficiency rose from 8% to 11%.

However, there were challenges in grade 8 science, where proficiency dropped from 35% to 26% compared to the previous year. This decline highlights the impact of virtual education and pandemic disruptions in grades 6 and 7 on grade 8 assessment. Notably, these students did not participate in the grade 5 science assessment due to a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education for assessments administered in spring 2020 because of COVID-19.

The MCAP grade 5 and 8 science assessments measure student proficiency on the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), adopted early by Maryland in 2013. These standards were fully implemented by 2017-2018, making Maryland one of five states, including Washington, D.C., to have passed federal peer review on their science assessment implementation[1].

The NGSS emphasizes a three-dimensional approach integrating disciplinary core ideas, science and engineering practices, and crosscutting concepts into performance expectations. This approach aims to provide students with real-world problem-solving skills and explores connections across Physical Science, Life Science, Earth and Space Science, and Engineering Design.

The 2022-2023 MCAP results reflect a crucial academic recovery for Maryland public school students following multiple years of pandemic-induced disruptions. However, the grade 8 science results underscore the challenges that remain, particularly in addressing the lingering effects of virtual education. The state’s education system continues to strive toward a balanced curriculum that prepares students for an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

The MCAP data paints an optimistic picture for most of Maryland’s students, but critical areas still require focused attention and intervention. The state’s educators and administrators are leveraging these insights to improve educational outcomes and ensure that all students receive the resources, guidance, and instruction needed to thrive.

