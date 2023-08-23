A retired electrician, aged 83, struck gold by winning a $117,175 progressive jackpot in the Maryland Lottery’s FAST PLAY Big Money Doubler game. Playing under the alias “Johnny Carson,” the lucky winner has been a regular player, with Keno and FAST PLAY being his favorite games.

The grand prize was won on August 15, when the octogenarian stopped to fill his gas tank at a Wawa store located in Charlotte Hall. His purchase of a $5 Big Money Doubler ticket resulted in winning the game’s progressive jackpot.

“I couldn’t believe it. I had to look at it again and showed it to my wife and son to confirm, and we all celebrated,” said the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous.

Upon winning, he expressed his disbelief and excitement to his family. According to the joyful winner, his wife has already compiled a list of items for them to buy, and “Johnny Carson” declared that he plans to continue playing the Maryland Lottery game, keeping his hopes alive for another significant win.

Wawa #588, the St. Mary’s County retailer located at 30320 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, also emerged as a winner, receiving a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a FAST PLAY ticket that paid a prize of $100,000 or more.

The $5 Big Money Doubler game has been an exciting venture for players, featuring a progressive jackpot that starts at $40,000 and grows with every ticket purchase until a jackpot-winning ticket is bought. Since its inception in January 2023, the game has seen three progressive jackpot winners. Currently, there are still 12 progressive jackpot prizes remaining, along with 17 prizes of $5,000, 65 prizes of $1,000, and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $10 to $500.

This recent win has generated buzz among Maryland Lottery players and retailers, sparking hope for continued participation and future winnings. It is an inspiring story for other players and a reminder that luck may be around the corner for those who participate in the game.

As the third progressive jackpot winner in the Big Money Doubler game since the beginning of the year, “Johnny Carson” joins a growing list of Marylanders whose lives have been changed by the thrill and fortune of lottery games.

