Caleb, a 5-year-old, 32-pound beagle, has been crowned as the Dog of the Week by Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM). A well-mannered pooch who loves the outdoors, he is ready to be part of an active family that shares his passion for exploring.

Caleb’s charming personality earned the spotlight in the rescue community. Those who have cared for Caleb describe him as a loving companion who adores people and interacts well with other dogs.

His daily routine involves sniffing and exploring adventures in a fenced yard, showcasing his love for outdoor activities. Additionally, Caleb has demonstrated excellent leash behavior, making him a promising candidate for anyone looking for an enthusiastic walking or hiking partner.

Caleb’s foster family is sure that he would be a delightful addition to any active family, and they are eager to see him find a permanent home where he can thrive.

The Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland has been actively rescuing and rehabilitating beagles in search of their forever homes. Caleb’s selection as the Dog of the Week is part of their continuous efforts to bring attention to the many dogs under their care.

For those interested in adopting Caleb or learning more about the other beagles available, Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland provides up-to-date information on their website. Detailed profiles, photographs, and adoption procedures for Caleb and other beagles can be found here, and the complete list of available beagles can be accessed here.

Potential adopters can also directly contact the rescue organization via email at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org. By giving a loving home to Caleb or one of the other beagles under BRSM’s care, families can enrich their lives with a loyal companion while contributing to the noble cause of animal welfare.

Caleb’s story is a reminder of the countless dogs waiting for adoption in shelters and rescue organizations. Through efforts like the Dog of the Week campaign, the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland continues to foster awareness and compassion for the animals under their care, seeking to connect them with loving families and a chance for a new beginning.

