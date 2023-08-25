A persistent Waldorf woman’s dedication to scratch-off lottery games paid off when she won $50,000 on the Big Money game, a win she described with disbelief.

The 57-year-old federal worker and Charles County resident said, “I had to scan it two to three times just to make sure. I didn’t think it was real,” after scanning her ticket immediately after purchase. Despite not having a favorite, the woman’s loyalty to newer scratch-off games finally saw a fruitful return.

The winning ticket was purchased at Keller’s Market, 15624 Livingston Road in Accokeek. For their part in selling the winning ticket, the Prince George’s County store will be rewarded with a $500 bonus.

As for the winnings, the woman plans to use the $50,000 prize towards paying off bills. She intends to continue playing the scratch-off games, hopeful for another win. “Hopefully, I can win again and get closer to retirement,” she said.

The Big Money game, released on March 20, 2023, has now had six winners of the $50,000 prize. With her victory, two significant prizes remain unclaimed. The unclaimed prizes join others ranging from $5 to $5,000, adding to the anticipation and excitement of future games.

The Waldorf woman’s triumph marks a personal milestone and highlights the growing popularity and success of new scratch-off lottery games. Her approach, playing the newer scratch-off games as they are released, reflects a trend among players seeking fresh excitement and different odds.

Players and retailers alike can benefit from the success of these games. While the winnings are often the focus, the store bonuses, such as the $500 for Keller’s Market, provide an additional incentive for retailers to promote and sell the tickets actively.

The Big Money game’s remaining prizes, with values ranging from $5 to $50,000, continue to attract players eager to try their luck. The lottery’s consistent roll-out of new games ensures ongoing interest and participation.

Whether for the thrill of the game, the chance to win big, or a combination of both, the scratch-off lottery continues to engage players like the recent Waldorf winner. The unclaimed prizes add a layer of intrigue, ensuring that the game remains a popular choice for both seasoned players and newcomers.

With the continued interest in the Big Money game and other scratch-offs, it seems likely that more winners will soon join the ranks of the fortunate few.

Like this: Like Loading...