CALVERT COUNTY, MD — The Calvert County Health Department’s mobile outreach program, Highway to Health, is set to return to North Beach on September 13, 2023. Designed as a case-management initiative, the van will be stationed on Bay Avenue near 5th Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., aiming to facilitate accessible healthcare services throughout the county.

The Highway to Health van delivers various services, including screenings and linkages to medical, behavioral, and social services. Launched initially to make healthcare more convenient and accessible for residents, the program allows individuals to avail themselves of Health Department services without needing to travel to the department’s physical location.

This initiative mainly aims to assist clients who have previously faced challenges in navigating healthcare resources. By cutting out the need to visit the health department building, the program simplifies the process for people to get the medical and social help they require. Coordinators on-site can also link clients to services beyond those offered by the health department, broadening the spectrum of care available.

The Highway to Health team’s visit to North Beach represents an ongoing commitment to community outreach. Residents of the area are encouraged to take advantage of the free services during the two-hour window. The van’s location on Bay Avenue near 5th Street has been selected for easy accessibility.

For those interested in further details, additional information can be found by clicking the Health Equity Team and the Highway to Health mobile outreach van link.

In summary, the Highway to Health van seeks to fill gaps in healthcare accessibility, offering screenings and bridging clients to further required services, whether medical, behavioral, or social. The mobile outreach is essentially a one-stop solution for individuals who have struggled with healthcare navigation in the past, streamlining the process and making services more accessible to the residents of Calvert County.

This case-management-driven approach taken by the Health Department exemplifies a proactive stance in providing healthcare services to the community. The visit to North Beach is part of a broader strategy to improve healthcare access and equity across Calvert County, meeting residents where they are—both figuratively and literally.

The Highway to Health program is free, and residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for the upcoming visit to North Beach. While healthcare challenges remain a nationwide issue, localized efforts like this aim to make a meaningful difference at the community level.

Like this: Like Loading...