PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Election Board has scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, to solicit public opinions on several proposed changes to polling station locations. The session will be held at the Calvert Pines Senior Center’s auditorium at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The public can also attend virtually via Zoom through this link.

The proposed amendments are comprehensive and include:

A precinct boundary shift between Precinct 1-3, currently at St. Leonard Elementary School, and Precinct 1-4 at Mutual Elementary School.

Relocating the polling station for Precinct 1-5 from Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus (35 Appeal Lane, Lusby) to the Southern Community Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby).

Relocating the polling station for Precinct 1-7 from Mill Creek Middle School (12200 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby) to Patuxent High School (12485 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby).

Relocation of Precinct 3-6 from Northern Middle School (2954 Chaneyville Road, Owings) to Northern High School (2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings).

Relocation of Precinct 3-7 from Fairview Vote Center (8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings) to Northern High School (2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings).

The public comment period will remain open for 10 days following the meeting. Residents can forward their comments by emailing elections@calvertcountymd.gov or mailing them to the Calvert County Board of Elections at P.O. Box 798, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. For further queries, the Election Board office can be reached at 410-535-2214.

Community involvement is crucial for transparent and effective changes to the electoral system. The Election Board encourages residents to participate in the meeting in person or virtually to voice their opinions on the proposed changes.

