(SAINT LEONARD, MD) – A routine traffic stop led to two arrests as Maryland State Police recovered two loaded handguns early Sunday morning in Calvert County. Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack initiated the stop around 12:20 a.m., pulling over a Chrysler vehicle for erratic driving. The driver and passenger, both residents of Washington, D.C., are now facing charges of illegally possessing a firearm. Anthony Jerome Hill, 43 Anayah Ann Battle, 40

The vehicle was initially observed swerving and moving erratically near Route 4 and Lancaster Drive in Saint Leonard. A loaded handgun with a missing serial number was lodged during the preliminary investigation between the center console and the driver’s seat. This prompted a more thorough search of the vehicle, discovering a second loaded handgun inside a purse.

Anthony Jerome Hill, 43, and Anayah Ann Battle, 40, were arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for processing. Both individuals were charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

According to Maryland State Police, the case is still under active investigation. No further details have been released regarding additional charges or circumstances leading up to the traffic stop.

The arrests underscore law enforcement agencies’ heightened measures to ensure road safety, including vigilance against illegal firearm possession. This incident raises concerns regarding the presence of loaded firearms in vehicles, which poses risks to law enforcement officers and the general public.

The arrest location, near Route 4 and Lancaster Drive in Saint Leonard, is noteworthy given the area’s history of traffic incidents. Although the current situation is yet to be fully understood, it adds to the list of roadside stops leading to significant arrests in Calvert County.

The incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of firearm regulations, particularly the issue of firearms missing serial numbers, which makes it more difficult to trace origins and ownership. Laws in Maryland prohibit the possession, sale, or transfer of firearms without a serial number, and violations can lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment.

