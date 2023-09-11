Calvert County, MD – In recognition of her exceptional dedication and passion for history education, Amie Dryer, a teacher at Calvert High School, has been honored as the 2023 Maryland History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. This prestigious award was presented to Ms. Dryer on August 24, 2023, during a back-to-school ceremony hosted by Maryland GLTOY Co-Coordinator Dr. Marcie Taylor-Thoma and CCPS Calvert High School’s Principal Andrea Young.

Ms. Dryer’s remarkable achievement comes with a $1,000 honorarium and a valuable core archive of American history books and educational materials from the Gilder Lehrman Institute. Moreover, as the 2023 Maryland History Teacher of the Year, she now stands as one of 53 finalists for the coveted 2023 National History Teacher of the Year Award. Maryland GLTOY Co-Coordinator Dr. Marcie Taylor-Thoma presents Ms. Amie Dryer with 2023 Maryland History of the Year award. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

Scott McComb, CCPS’ Supervisor of Social Studies, praised Ms. Dryer’s unwavering dedication, saying, “Ms. Dryer is the consummate example of a dedicated teacher. She is inspirational and creative in her classroom and consistently demonstrates her belief that all students can learn. Ms. Dryer embraces student inquiry through programs such as National History Day and creates authentic, real-world learning opportunities through her embrace of Project-Based Learning.”

McComb further highlighted the impact of Ms. Dryer’s teaching, stating, “Through Ms. Dryer’s leadership and inspiration, her students have turned classroom projects into real-world change within their school building. She is living proof that an inspirational teacher can create change-makers in the real world.”

The History Teacher of the Year award, inaugurated in 2004 and now celebrating its twentieth anniversary, underscores the vital importance of history education by recognizing outstanding American history teachers from elementary to high school levels. This award honors one K–12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and US Territories.

James G. Basker, president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, emphasized the significance of knowledgeable and passionate teachers in shaping students’ understanding of history. He stated, “Knowledgeable and impassioned teachers bring our country’s history to life for students, allowing them to understand that engaging with history is about more than a series of facts. Teachers are the lifeblood of our students’ education, and these are the best of the best.”

Ms. Dryer, who teaches 11th-grade AP World History, Honors World History, and 12th-grade AP European History at Calvert High School, boasts a strong educational background. She holds two undergraduate degrees from Flagler College in Saint Augustine, FL, in history and political science, with a minor in Pre-Law. She furthered her education by earning a master’s degree in teaching and leadership from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland.

In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Ms. Dryer actively contributes to her school community as the Calvert High History Day Coordinator, Assistant Swim Coach, and participant in multiple school and professional development organizations. Her dedication has been previously acknowledged when she was named the 2011 Patricia Behring Maryland Teacher of the Year and the Calvert County History Teacher of the Year in 2011 and 2014.

The highlight of Ms. Dryer’s journey as a history educator will come when the National History Teacher of the Year for 2023 is announced in the fall of this year. The award ceremony, set to take place in New York City, will feature Deborah Roberts, a Peabody and Emmy Award-winning ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, as its presenter. Deborah Roberts, known for her contributions to the news industry and her recent bestselling book, “Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life,” was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in May.

For those interested in nominating K–12 teachers for the 2024 History Teacher of the Year awards, nominations are now open. Students, parents, educators, and supervisors can submit their nominations by visiting gilderlehrman.org/nhtoy.

To learn more about the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and its mission, please visit gilderlehrman.org. Ms. Amie Dryer’s recognition underscores the pivotal role educators play in shaping young minds and fostering a deeper appreciation for the nation’s history. Her dedication and passion serve as an inspiration to teachers and students alike.

