Maryland (September 2023) – Leadership Maryland, a well-established professional development program committed to enhancing Maryland’s future by harnessing the expertise of local business and community leaders, has officially opened its doors for applications to the Class of 2024. The renowned program offers a unique opportunity for 52 senior-level executives to engage in an intensive eight-month learning experience, focusing on Maryland’s most pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges.

The selection committee at Leadership Maryland is eagerly awaiting applications from individuals with substantial achievements in their careers and communities. Ideal candidates will possess a genuine desire to gain a deeper understanding of Maryland’s critical issues and a strong commitment to driving positive change within their organizations, communities, and the state as a whole. The selected class will represent a diverse cross-section of Maryland, reflecting varying geographic locations, professions, ethnicities, ages, and genders.

Application Requirements for Class of 2024

To be considered for the Class of 2024, applicants must submit a comprehensive application package, which includes the following:

1. Completed Application: Applicants can access and submit their applications exclusively online at LeadershipMD.org.

2. Application Fee: There is a non-refundable application fee of $250.

3. References: Two professional references are required.

4. Letter of Recommendation: Applicants must include one letter of recommendation.

5. Authorization Statement: An authorizing official statement from the applicant’s supervisor or CEO is required (unless the applicant is self-employed or serves as their own supervisor).

6. Professional Photograph: A professional color photograph must be included.

All application packages and registration fees must be received by Leadership Maryland no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2023. Once their applications are accepted, candidates will be contacted to schedule interviews with the Leadership Maryland selection committee members. The final list of participants for the Class of 2024 will be unveiled in early February 2024.

Key Dates for Class of 2024

Before applying, potential candidates should ensure they can attend the following Class of 2024 sessions:

March 11 (evening reception)

April 18 & 19 (Mandatory Orientation)

May 9 & 10

June 13 & 14

July 11 & 12

September 12 & 13

October 17 & 18

November 8

December 3 (Graduation)

For comprehensive information regarding Leadership Maryland’s application guidelines, selection process, tuition, financial assistance, program dates and locations, and attendance policies, please visit LeadershipMD.org. If you have any inquiries or require further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or via email at Info@LeadershipMD.org.

Leadership Maryland is a non-profit organization deeply committed to providing professional and youth development programs to foster a brighter future for Maryland by nurturing its current and future leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s professional development program annually selects up to 52 accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors for an intensive eight-month program. This program immerses participants in the state’s critical social, economic, and environmental issues.

In addition to its professional program, Leadership Maryland offers Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), a premier leadership development initiative for middle and high school students. For over 65 years, MLW has organized peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower delegates to take charge of their personal development, set measurable goals, and collaborate with diverse peers.

Leadership Maryland and MLW have set thousands of Marylanders on a lifelong journey of leadership, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to drive positive change across all facets of life in the state. For further details, please visit leadershipmd.org or mlw.org.

