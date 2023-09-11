Greenbelt, MD – A federal court has sentenced Sean Donnelle Hawkins, 48, of Marbury, Maryland, to 138 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release. The sentence comes about charges of distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, and firearms, including “ghost guns,” in Charles County, Maryland.

United States Attorney announced the sentence for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron, Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division, and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry. The conviction follows an investigation during which Hawkins sold eight firearms to an undercover law enforcement source. Four privately made semi-automatic guns were among these firearms, colloquially called “ghost guns.” As part of his sentence, Hawkins must also forfeit all firearms, ammunition, and magazines confiscated during the investigation. Marbury man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges, including sale of “ghost guns”

Hawkins admitted in his guilty plea that he sold cocaine, crack cocaine, and firearms to law enforcement sources on 10 separate occasions between October 2021 and May 2022. In the span from February 18, 2022, to May 24, 2022, he sold a total of eight firearms and 468 rounds of ammunition. One of the “ghost guns” was a semi-automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine, capable of holding 33 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and was loaded with 31 rounds.

In violation of the law due to a prior felony conviction, Hawkins was not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition. He also had reason to believe that the undercover law enforcement source was not legally permitted to possess the guns and intended to use or discard them unlawfully.

On August 3, 2022, a search warrant executed at Hawkins’ residence resulted in the seizure of various firearms, ammunition, and drugs. Items recovered included a loaded .38 special caliber revolver, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, two empty firearm magazines, marijuana, mixtures of powder and crack cocaine, oxycodone tablets, and more than 1,000 rounds of assorted caliber ammunition. An additional $1,264 in cash was seized, which Hawkins intended to use for drug distribution.

The case is a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a nationwide program aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence by fostering cooperation among all levels of law enforcement and community organizations. The program was revitalized on May 26, 2021, with a renewed focus on community trust and strategic enforcement.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron praised the efforts of the ATF and Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their role in the investigation and gave special thanks to Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bijon A. Mostoufi and Timothy F. Hagan for prosecuting the case.

