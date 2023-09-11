LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Board of Education convened for a meeting on August 30, 2023, during which Superintendent Dr. J. Scott Smith revealed several key administrative changes. These appointments are slated to take effect on September 5, 2023. The Board appointed Mr. John Davis as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Spring Ridge MS. Mr. Davis holds both a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree from Frostburg State Univ. Mr. Davis currently serves as a School Counselor at Great Mills HS. Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools The Board appointed Ms. Rachael Sichko as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Chopticon HS. Ms. Sichko holds a Master’s from Towson University and a Bachelor’s from Lock Haven University of PA. Ms. Sichko currently serves as an English Teacher at Chopticon HS. Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools The Board appointed Ms. Jatorie Jones as Coordinator of Food & Nutrition Services in the Department of Food & Nutrition Services. Ms. Jones holds a Master’s from Bowie State University and a Bachelor’s from Morgan State University. Ms. Jones currently serves as a Nutrition Administrative Manager at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools

Set to become effective in just a few days, these appointments are pivotal for the St. Mary’s County school system. Assistant Principals are crucial in overseeing academic programs, student services, and the general day-to-day operations of schools. Meanwhile, the Food and Nutrition Services Coordinator plays a vital role in ensuring students have access to healthy meals.

The Board unanimously approved the appointments, and school faculty and parents welcomed the news. The appointees’ educational qualifications and prior experience align with the district’s goals to provide a high-quality education for its students.

Although Superintendent Dr. J. Scott Smith did not divulge specific plans or initiatives the new appointees will undertake, he expressed confidence that the new leadership will align well with the district’s broader objectives.

The educational institutions from which the appointees received their degrees, Frostburg State University and Towson University, are accredited, lending further credibility to the Board’s decision. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where Ms. Jones is currently employed, is a reputable healthcare and medical research facility.

Further updates on the school district’s plans and initiatives are expected to be discussed during the Board of Education’s next meeting later this month.

