PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Breezy Point Beach & Campground fishing pier will undergo temporary closures this month as part of an ongoing shoreline restoration project, the Department of Parks & Recreation announced yesterday.

The pier will be closed starting today, Sept. 11. It will reopen briefly for the weekend on Saturday, Sept. 16. Another week-long closure will commence on Monday, Sept. 18. These temporary disruptions are due to sand replacement activities aimed at mitigating erosion and revitalizing the beach area.

The shoreline restoration project encompasses a broader suite of interventions, including erosion mitigation and beach revitalization efforts that will take place over the coming months.

Notably, both short-term and seasonal camping at Breezy Point Beach & Campground will remain closed for the entire 2023 season to facilitate the completion of the restoration project. However, the public beach area at Breezy Point will remain open for day use seven days a week until Oct. 31.

For further details, including specific hours of operation, the public is encouraged to visit the official Calvert County website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BreezyPoint.

While the pier closure might inconvenience local anglers and visitors, the project’s broader goal is to secure the future health and sustainability of Breezy Point Beach & Campground.

Erosion has become an increasing concern for coastal communities nationwide, and Calvert County is taking proactive measures to address this challenge head-on. By focusing on shoreline restoration, officials hope to enhance the area’s ecological balance, protect the local habitat, and provide visitors a safer, more aesthetically pleasing environment.

The Department of Parks & Recreation has not released the total cost of the shoreline restoration project, but such initiatives typically require significant investment in financial and human resources. The project’s ultimate success will depend on a multifaceted approach that includes sand replacement, potentially implementing erosion control structures, and replanting native vegetation.

Community members and frequent visitors to Breezy Point Beach & Campground are encouraged to stay updated on the project’s progress and any further disruptions by visiting Calvert County’s official website.

The ongoing commitment to restore and protect the shoreline reflects a broader public interest in preserving natural spaces for future generations. Despite the short-term closures and inconveniences, the longer-term vision focuses on creating a more resilient and vibrant coastal community in Calvert County.

Like this: Like Loading...