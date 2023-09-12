OWINGS, MD – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting on the 2900 block of 5th Street in Owings, Maryland, at approximately 10:52 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Deputies arrived to find an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. He was later transported to a local trauma center, where he remains stable.

According to preliminary findings, the incident began with a verbal altercation between the victim and a known assailant. The altercation escalated into an assault, which led to the shooting. Authorities report that the suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigative Bureau have taken over the investigation. As this case unfolds, law enforcement officers are encouraging anyone with information to step forward. Specifically, authorities are asking people to contact Detective J. Buck at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov, referencing case number #23-64345.

Though the authorities have not released the victim’s identity due to privacy concerns, they have confirmed that the individual is stable at a local trauma center.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has utilized various investigative tools and methods, working diligently to identify the assailant or assailant involved. The Office reiterates its call for public assistance in solving this case and bringing those responsible to justice.

