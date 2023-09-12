Patuxent, MD — Local organization End Hunger In Calvert County (EHCC) is launching its inaugural Golf Classic on October 6 to aid its mission of feeding Southern Maryland communities. The event aims to support EHCC’s efforts, which have already distributed nearly 2 million pounds of food to various food banks and feeding organizations across the region.

The tournament, sponsored by local businesses such as Annapolis Nissan, Avid Golf USA, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Bay Capital Mortgage Corp, Navy Federal Credit Union, and Community Bank of the Chesapeake, is set to take place at Cedar Point Golf Course in Patuxent, MD. Participants can expect a day filled with various activities, from breakfast at the clubhouse to a series of competitive contests on the golf course.

Golfers can register as a team of four for a fee of $600 or $150 per individual. Registrations include a package with SWAG bags, continental breakfast, lunch, and dinner. More details and registration options are available on the event’s website: https://endhungercalvert.org/golf/.

The event starts at 7 AM with a continental breakfast at the Cedar Point Club House. The golfing activities will officially begin at 9 AM with a Shotgun Start, and lunch will be served on the course. Participants can engage in multiple contests throughout the day, including a Hole In One battle where a car can be won, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and a Putting Contest. The day will wrap up with a dinner and an awards ceremony at the Pax River Naval Air Museum, featuring a silent auction and raffle prizes.

Participants must provide their name at the gate and check in with a government or state-issued ID. Options for purchasing additional mulligans, a string to sink their putt, and raffle tickets will also be available.

End Hunger In Calvert County has been at the forefront of battling food insecurity in Southern Maryland. The charity organization works diligently to distribute food to local feeding establishments, helping thousands of families across the region. This golf event serves as a new fundraising initiative to further their outreach.

The involvement of local businesses as sponsors highlights the community’s collective effort to address the hunger challenge in the region. It’s a testimony to the collaboration essential in providing adequate food and nourishment to those in need.

Those interested in supporting this worthy cause can register their teams online through the EHCC Golf Classic Event Link.

