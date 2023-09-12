CHARLES COUNTY, MD—A School Resource Officer (SRO) at John Hanson Middle School initiated an investigation on September 11 following a student’s report of a 4th degree sex offense. The student claimed they were touched inappropriately by another student in the school locker area. The investigation is ongoing, and officials urge anyone with pertinent information to come forward.

The report came in at 8:44 a.m. when the student approached the School Resource Officer with the allegations. No additional details about the incident or the students involved have been released to protect the integrity of the investigation and the student’s privacy. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office works closely with the school to ensure a thorough inquiry.

Fourth-degree sex offenses, according to Maryland law, generally involve unwanted touching or fondling of a victim without consent. These offenses are classified as misdemeanors and could result in imprisonment, fines, or other penalties if convicted.

PFC Hancock of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. Public members with relevant information are strongly encouraged to contact PFC Hancock at 301-609-3282. The department stresses the importance of community involvement in maintaining school safety and aiding in investigations.

The School Resource Officer program, a partnership between law enforcement and educational institutions, aims to maintain a secure school environment. SROs are trained to handle various issues that could arise in a school setting, including crime prevention, student counseling, and law enforcement.

While the investigation continues, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the school administration are urging parents to speak with their children about the importance of immediately reporting suspicious or inappropriate behavior. This case serves as a reminder of the critical role that communication plays in ensuring the well-being and safety of students.

