The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $550 million for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 13, making it one of the year’s highest lottery amounts. The cash value for the lump sum option stands at $266 million before taxes.

The escalation in the prize pool occurred after the numbers drawn on Monday—white balls 9, 25, 27, 53, 66, and red Powerball 5—failed to produce a jackpot winner. The Power Play® multiplier for the drawing was 2X. Despite lacking a jackpot hit, the drawing resulted in more than 745,000 winning tickets nationwide. One ticket sold in Michigan matched all five white balls, netting a $1 million prize.

This extended run of no-jackpot wins comes after a ticket in California struck gold with a $1.08 billion prize in the July 19 drawing. This was the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever claimed. Since then, there have been 23 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The current jackpot streak has produced an abundance of smaller yet substantial wins. To date, 24 tickets have matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. An additional seven tickets have claimed $2 million by opting for the Power Play® multiplier feature at an extra $1 per play.

If someone wins the jackpot on Wednesday, they can choose between an annuitized prize of an estimated $550 million or a one-time lump sum payment of $266 million before taxes. The annuitized option would entail one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments, increasing by 5% yearly.

Tickets for the Powerball are priced at $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are conducted every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and are live-streamed on Powerball.com.

Over 50% of the proceeds generated from Powerball ticket sales remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket is sold. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of hitting the jackpot stand at 1 in 292.2 million.

This year has already witnessed several massive Powerball jackpots:

Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million in Washington

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million in Virginia

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million in Ohio

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion in California

As the anticipation for Wednesday’s drawing builds, countless hopefuls buy their tickets to claim the lucrative prize. With the jackpot still up for grabs, the question remains: Who will be the next Powerball multimillionaire?

Like this: Like Loading...