PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — United Bridge Partners (UBP) is extending its community outreach with a series of public forums this month. These meetings are aimed to engage the residents of Calvert County in discussions about the Thomas Johnson Bridge project. This initiative follows the company’s presentation to the Commissioners of Calvert County on June 27, where UBP showcased its past success in investing over $900 million in five states to rebuild and operate six bridges that were urgently needed but continually lacked funding.

The public forums will allow residents to engage with company representatives directly. UBP offers four one-hour meetings across different community centers in the county, each of which will have time allocated for public comments and questions. Attendees can also participate in a survey. A subsequent report from these meetings will be presented to the County Commission.

The forums are scheduled to take place from 7-8 pm on the following dates and locations:

Monday, September 18 at Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Ln, Lusby, MD 20657

Tuesday, September 19 at Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Thursday, September 21 at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

Wednesday, September 27 at Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Ln, Lusby, MD 20657

United Bridge Partners is a private company specializing in funding, designing, building, owning, and operating toll bridges throughout the United States. It takes charge of long-term operations, maintenance, customer service, and toll collection activities. The company also makes a concerted effort to integrate into the local communities by creating economic opportunities and maintaining an active local presence.

More information on the company can be found on its website, www.unitedbridgepartners.com.

The upcoming public forums represent a continuation of UBP’s engagement strategy with Calvert County, initiated with a detailed presentation in June. During that session, UBP highlighted its capability to offer a solution for the Thomas Johnson Bridge, a project that has long faced funding constraints.

The company’s willingness to invest in community interaction indicates its commitment to transparency and collaborative decision-making. The designated two-minute slots for public comments at each meeting provide an organized avenue for residents to voice their concerns or queries.

For residents of Calvert County, this is an opportunity to be a part of the decision-making process surrounding a significant infrastructure project that directly impacts their daily lives.

