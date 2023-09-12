LEONARDTOWN, Md. — United Bridge Partners, a private infrastructure firm specializing in toll bridges, will hold a series of public forums in St. Mary’s County to discuss the potential redevelopment of the Thomas Johnson Bridge. The move comes after the company presented its credentials and capabilities to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) on April 18. The presentation detailed United Bridge Partners’ past successes in deploying over $900 million across five states to rebuild and operate six bridges that had been perpetually underfunded.

The company aims to use these forums to engage directly with the community. Each meeting will feature a presentation by United Bridge Partners, a two-minute time slot for attendees to voice questions and concerns, and a survey to gather additional public feedback. The collected information will be summarized into a report for presentation to the CSMC.

The meetings are scheduled between 7 and 8 p.m. at two locations within the county: Lexington Park Library and Leonardtown Library. The specific dates and venues are as follows:

Thursday, September 28 at Lexington Park Library, 21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Tuesday, October 3 at Lexington Park Library, 21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Thursday, October 5 at Leonardtown Library, 23630 Hayden Farm Ln, Leonardtown, MD 20650

United Bridge Partners focuses on funding, designing, building, owning, and operating private toll bridges across the United States. According to the company’s website, its mission is to “creatively deliver and operate transportation infrastructure for America’s communities.” The company is responsible for long-term operations, maintenance, customer service, and toll collection. It also engages with local communities by opening permanent offices and participating in community events. For more information, visit www.unitedbridgepartners.com.

The upcoming public forums are part of the company’s broader strategy to work collaboratively with local stakeholders and foster transparency. It demonstrates United Bridge Partners’ commitment to ensuring that its projects align with the needs and expectations of the community it serves.

The initiative to hold public forums exemplifies the company’s attempt to address community concerns proactively. It will also allow residents to learn more about the project and its implications for the local area, including the possibility of tolls, long-term operations, and maintenance commitments. These discussions may serve as a crucial step in deciding the fate of the Thomas Johnson Bridge, a vital infrastructure element within the community.

Given the ongoing infrastructure debates across the United States, such public forums offer a model for how private companies can effectively engage with local communities to tackle aging and underfunded infrastructure challenges.

