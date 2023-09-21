Asbury Solomons, MD – The highly anticipated Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Saturday, Sep. 23, has been regrettably canceled due to concerns over impending adverse weather conditions.

In a statement issued by the Alzheimer’s Association, the decision to cancel the event was made in the interest of the safety and well-being of all participants. Organizers emphasized the importance of ensuring a secure environment for attendees, volunteers, and staff. Southern Maryland Residents Rally for 2023 Alzheimer’s Association Walks

Despite the cancellation of the Asbury Solomons event, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Charles County, which is also slated for Saturday, Sep. 23, will proceed as planned. Individuals intending to participate in the Asbury Solomons Walk are warmly encouraged to redirect their efforts to the La Plata Walk at the Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne Street.

The La Plata event will follow the same schedule, with registration opening at 8:30 a.m., a ceremony at 9:30 a.m., and the Walk following. Top teams and individual fundraisers from both Walks will still be duly recognized for their commendable contributions to the cause.

A Noble Cause

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is not merely a local event but part of a global movement. As the world’s largest fundraiser dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support, and research, it galvanizes communities across more than 600 locations nationwide. The core mission of the Walk is to unite individuals of all ages and abilities in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Participation in the Walk is free, with participants encouraged to seek donations from family, friends, and the community. These funds play a pivotal role in enabling the Alzheimer’s Association to provide round-the-clock care and support for those affected by Alzheimer’s and to advance critical research in pursuit of prevention, treatment, and, ultimately, a cure for this devastating illness.

Registration Information

For those interested in participating or seeking more information about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in La Plata, please visit the official website at alz.org/ncawalks. Here, you can register for the event, find details about the Walk, and access valuable resources related to Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association remains deeply committed to its mission of eradicating Alzheimer’s disease and supporting those impacted by it. While the cancellation of the Asbury Solomons Walk to End Alzheimer’s is undoubtedly disappointing, the community’s resilience and the continued support of dedicated participants will undoubtedly carry the torch forward in the fight against this debilitating condition.

In these challenging times, the safety and health of all individuals involved take precedence. The Alzheimer’s Association is grateful for the understanding and unwavering commitment of its supporters and looks forward to a successful Walk to End Alzheimer’s in La Plata on Saturday, Sep. 23. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

For further updates and additional information, please visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s official website or contact their local office.

