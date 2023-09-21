Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has announced its intention to gather community feedback on proposed amendments to the Educational Equity Policy (Policy 1820). The revisions are available for review on the Board of Education of Charles County’s BoardDocs platform and will be approved later this fall.

According to the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and the Code of Maryland Regulations Reporting Requirements (COMAR), local school systems must periodically assess their Educational Equity Policy every three years. CCPS adheres to this mandate and invites community members, including staff, students, and parents, to participate in the feedback process.

The proposed policy changes aim to enhance educational equity within Charles County schools. CCPS has made a survey available in both English and Spanish to facilitate public participation. Community members can access the survey through the provided link, and the deadline for submitting feedback is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 29.

The CCPS Department of Community Engagement and Equity (DCEE) oversees the revision process. The Board of Education BoardDocs platform, designed to provide transparent information to school boards, local governments, and other public and private boards, hosts all relevant information about school system policies, Superintendent rules, Board meeting agendas, and more.

The proposed changes to Policy 1820 are part of CCPS’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable learning environment for all students. By engaging the community in the feedback process, the school system aims to ensure that the policy aligns with the needs and aspirations of its diverse stakeholders.

CCPS encourages all interested parties to participate in the survey and make their voices heard regarding the proposed revisions to the Educational Equity Policy. The school system remains dedicated to promoting fairness, diversity, and inclusivity in the education it provides to the students of Charles County.

As the Board of Education moves forward with its deliberations on Policy 1820, the input and insights gathered from the community will play a pivotal role in shaping the final policy. This collaborative approach reflects CCPS’s commitment to transparent governance and its resolve to provide an equitable educational experience for all its students.

In compliance with MSDE and COMAR regulations, CCPS remains steadfast in its obligation to review and enhance its Educational Equity Policy, and community engagement is a fundamental component of this process. By seeking input from its stakeholders, the school system aims to strengthen the policy’s impact on creating an educational environment where every student can thrive.

To stay informed about the proposed revisions and to access the survey, please visit the Board of Education of Charles County BoardDocs platform. Charles County residents are encouraged to participate and contribute to the ongoing efforts to promote educational equity in their community’s schools.

Like this: Like Loading...