Leonardtown, MD – To bridge divides and facilitate open discussions, the Community Mediation Center of St. Mary’s County has initiated the “Community Conversations” series. This collaborative venture with local organizations aims to provide a welcoming space for individuals of all backgrounds to engage in meaningful dialogues about pressing issues.

Mia Bowers, the Executive Director of the Community Mediation Center, underscores the center’s commitment to fostering systemic change within the community through this initiative. In line with the core principles of community mediation, the center seeks to create an environment where voices are heard, concerns are addressed, and connections are forged.

One of the central objectives of the “Community Conversations” series is to bridge the gap between local agencies and the residents they serve. Bowers acknowledges a significant disconnect between these entities and believes this series can facilitate better understanding and collaboration.

Bowers emphasizes the importance of mutual learning, stating, “They can learn from the community, and, in turn, they get to learn from you.” The dialogues are envisioned as a two-way street where both service providers and the community can benefit from each other’s insights and experiences.

These community-focused conversations commenced in August 2023 with a gathering hosted by the St. Mary’s Chapter of the NAACP. The upcoming event is scheduled to be held at the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Interpretive Center within the Lexington Manor Passive Park on September 24, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Residents of St. Mary’s County are encouraged to attend this event, free of charge, and actively participate in the discussions.

The “Community Conversations” series is a proactive effort to create lasting connections within the community through open and honest information exchanges. The initiative strives to promote unity, understanding, and positive change in St. Mary’s County by addressing relevant topics and encouraging community involvement.

For individuals seeking more information about the “Community Conversations” series or the services offered by the Community Mediation Center, such as conflict resolution assistance, they can contact 301-475-9118 or visit the center’s official website at CommunityMediationSMC.org.

This series of community dialogues stands as a testament to the commitment of the Community Mediation Center and its partners to create an inclusive and harmonious environment where all residents of St. Mary’s County can be heard and addressed. Through open conversations and collaboration, the center aims to pave the way for positive change and more robust community bonds.

