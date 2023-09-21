Ky’ree Truvell Miles Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 20, 2023) – A 27-year-old Lexington Park man is in custody following a vehicle and foot chase conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Ky’ree Truvell Miles, was apprehended on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, and faces multiple drug-related charges. The arrest came as part of the “Slow Down St. Mary’s” initiative to enhance community safety.

Deputy Bradley Kirscht, who was on duty in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, first spotted Miles. After confirming that Miles had an active arrest warrant for first-degree assault, Kirscht initiated a traffic stop. Miles failed to comply and instead attempted to evade the authorities. During the short car chase, Miles’ vehicle struck a curb, prompting him to abandon his vehicle and flee on foot.

A brief foot pursuit led to Miles’ apprehension by Deputies Preston Dixon, Austin Welch, and Joseph Senatore. Officers recovered multiple small baggies and currency Miles had discarded while trying to escape. Subsequent identification revealed the baggies contained substances believed to be crack cocaine. The packaging of the substances was consistent with drug distribution.

Corporal Lacey Smith and her K9 partner Kyra also played a key role in the drug arrest, although the initial report did not provide specifics.

Miles has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Use Drug Paraphernalia. He is currently being held at Leonardtown’s St. Mary’s Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

The arrest comes as law enforcement agencies grapple with ongoing drug abuse and distribution issues. The “Slow Down St. Mary’s” initiative, under which Miles was observed and subsequently arrested, is part of a broader effort to curb criminal activities and enhance public safety in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released further details about the arrest or the pending charges against Miles. How this case will progress through the legal system remains to be seen. However, given the nature of the charges and the evidence recovered at the scene, it is likely that Miles will face a rigorous judicial process.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident or other criminal activities to come forward. This arrest serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges and risks law enforcement officers face while working to maintain community safety.

