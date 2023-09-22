Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting a series of informational sessions for students and their parents or guardians to prepare high school seniors for the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program. The deadline to apply for the Seal is January 18, and the sessions will cover a range of topics, including reading, writing, speaking, and listening strategies.

The Seal of Biliteracy is a recognition awarded by schools, districts, or states to students who have demonstrated proficiency in two or more languages by the time they graduate high school. Eligibility is based on rigorous assessments covering a variety of language skills. Only graduating seniors are eligible to earn the Seal under this program.

These information sessions will take place online via Zoom, and interested students and guardians should plan to attend. Each session will focus on strategies to aid language learning and preparation for the Seal’s assessments.

The first session, dedicated to reading strategies, will be held on September 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. Participants can use the Zoom meeting ID: 873 1318 5510 and the passcode: 589867 to join.

A session on writing strategies is scheduled for October 19, also from 3 to 4 p.m. The Zoom meeting ID for this session is 830 4926 2209, with the passcode: 789313.

The speaking strategies session is slated for November 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. The Zoom meeting ID is 884 5206 4956, and the passcode is 683683.

The final skill-based session, focusing on listening strategies, is set for December 7 from 3 to 4 p.m. Participants can join using the Zoom meeting ID: 830 8225 2312 and the passcode: 930262.

An additional session is planned for February 1 from 3 to 4 p.m., providing details on test logistics and a “power up” for students. This session explicitly targets students who will graduate in 2024 and are preparing for the Seal of Biliteracy test. The Zoom meeting ID for this session is 836 4748 2951, and the passcode is 130694.

For those who require more details or have specific queries about the program, CCPS recommends contacting the student’s world language teacher directly.

By hosting these information sessions, CCPS aims to better equip its students for success in earning the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy. This award not only recognizes linguistic ability but also enhances college applications and future employment opportunities. With the deadline to apply fast approaching, these sessions serve as a timely resource for students and their families.

