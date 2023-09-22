(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has approved two new retail sportsbook operations, bringing the total number of such establishments in the state to 12. Whitman Gaming, Inc., in partnership with FanDuel, has been licensed to operate a sportsbook at Sports & Social in North Bethesda. Likewise, Canton Gaming, LLC and Parx Interactive Maryland, Inc. have received a license to operate at the Greene Turtle restaurant in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood.

Both new operations underwent controlled demonstrations in late August to confirm compliance with state regulations. Whitman Gaming and FanDuel hosted their demonstrations at Sports & Social on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31. Meanwhile, Canton Gaming and Parx performed theirs at the Greene Turtle location on Aug. 28 and Aug. 30. Customers participated in live wagering events while the MLGCC staff verified that each sportsbook met the required procedures and system functionalities.

Sports & Social and the Greene Turtle join an expanding list of retail sportsbook locations in Maryland. The current list comprises:

Bingo World in Brooklyn Park

Greenmount Station in Hampstead

Hollywood Casino in Perryville

Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore

Live! Casino in Hanover

Long Shot’s in Frederick

Maryland Stadium Sub at FedEx Field in Landover

MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill

Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin

Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County

In addition to the retail sportsbooks, Maryland also hosts 12 mobile/online sportsbook platforms. These include:

Barstool Sportsbook

Betfred Sportsbook

BetMGM

betParx

BetRivers

Caesars Sportsbook

Crab Sports

DraftKings

Fanatics Sportsbook

FanDuel

PointsBet

SuperBook

The MLGCC anticipates the launch of additional mobile operators and retail locations shortly.

Sports wagering has proven to be a significant revenue source for the state. During Fiscal Year 2023, from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, sports betting contributed more than $25 million to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education. Moreover, over $2 million from expired sports wagering prizes was allocated to the Maryland Problem Gambling Fund. This fund aims to promote responsible gambling and offers no-cost counseling services to Maryland residents.

This expansion of sportsbook operations aligns with Maryland’s strategy to capitalize on the growing market while ensuring adherence to responsible gaming practices. As sports wagering continues to evolve in the state, Maryland appears well-positioned to meet consumer demand while contributing to public funds.

