Lexington Park, MD – The Lexington Park Rotary Club assembled for its bi-monthly meeting at the St. Mary’s Caring facility on September 11, 2023, where they presented a significant donation of $15,000 to help the organization’s mission to feed the local community. Kristine Millen, director of St. Mary’s Caring, hosted the club for an informative dinner and field trip.

“The prevalence of food insecurities within our community is something that should not be taken lightly and is exactly what we are trying to do something about,” stated Connie Gunn, club Secretary for the Lexington Park Rotary Club. Wanda Smith, Club President, echoed Gunn’s sentiments, saying, “It is with great honor and pride that the Rotary Club of Lexington Park is privileged to support this fine charity.” Left to Right Julie Randall, President Elect Rotary Club of Lexington Park, Kristine Millen, Director St. Mary’s Caring, Wanda Smith, President, Rotary Club of Lexington Park, Jane Sypher, Director of Charitable Projects Rotary Club of Lexington Park. Credit: Walt Gardiner, Lexington Park Rotarian

Located at 20331 Point Lookout Rd., Great Mills, MD 20634, St. Mary’s Caring primarily focuses on combating food insecurity. The organization shared its history and success stories during the club meeting, emphasizing its primary goal of feeding those in need.

Jane Sypher, Director of Charitable at the Lexington Park Rotary Club, shared its motto, “Service above Self,” and stressed their focus on diversity and inclusion. The club consists of volunteer members from various professional backgrounds and community leadership roles.

Food insecurity is a significant focus for the Rotary Club, and the donation will go a long way in aiding St. Mary’s Caring in its ongoing charitable efforts. The club also hosts several annual events aimed at community outreach and service. These events include the Christmas in April Project House, Scholarship Awards Luncheon, Charter Night & Service Above Self Awards, Oyster Festival weekend, and Teacher Appreciation Dinner.

The Rotary Club meetings occur at 5 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month and are currently held at the Lexington Park Library. These meetings offer meaningful guest speakers, updates on various club projects, and networking opportunities for members and guests.

Interested individuals can contact the Membership Director, Rose Frederick, for more information on visiting the club by emailing rosefreder@verizon.net. Additional details about the club can be found on their website: https://www.rotarylp.org.

“We would love to serve alongside you,” invites the Lexington Park Rotary Club, opening its doors to new members and volunteers committed to service, diversity, and inclusion.

