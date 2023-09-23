CALIFORNIA, MD—The Tri-County Council For Southern Maryland is set to host a ribbon-cutting event to inaugurate the Mobile Career Center and unveil the expanded American Job Center (AJC) in St. Mary’s County. The event will occur on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s American Job Center, 22934 Three Notch Road, California, MD 20619.

As the demand for in-person services has surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Mary’s County AJC needed to grow to meet the current needs. The Mobile Career Center is aimed at acting as a readily accessible extension of the AJC, focusing on the dissemination of information and resources related to employment and skills development.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature key officials, including Ruthy Davis, Director of Regional Workforce and Business Development for the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, and Erin Roth, Maryland Assistant Secretary of Labor. Media members are invited to attend, and organizations interested in covering the event should contact Mia Vaccaro at mia@platinumpr.com for more information.

This effort marks an essential step for workforce development in St. Mary’s County and the surrounding areas, as it aims to provide more comprehensive and easily accessible services to job seekers. The Mobile Career Center will offer a range of services from job listings to career counseling, making it easier for Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties residents to avail themselves of these vital resources.

The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, responsible for this initiative, was formed in 1964. It is a cooperative planning and development agency designed to stimulate social and economic development across Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. The organization serves as a forum for addressing region-wide issues and achieving regional goals. The ribbon-cutting event and the expansion of the American Job Center underscores the Tri-County Council’s commitment to facilitating employment and skill development opportunities in the region.

The unveiling event promises to be a significant milestone for the community, particularly as it adapts to a post-pandemic environment that has elevated the importance of in-person service delivery and employment services. With unemployment rates still fluctuation and many individuals seeking to enhance their skills or change careers, the new Mobile Career Center and expanded AJC offer a much-needed service to the local population.

For those unable to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, further information about the Mobile Career Center and American Job Center can be obtained by contacting Mia Vaccaro at mia@platinumpr.com.

In summary, the upcoming event symbolizes a concrete step towards improving access to career and employment resources in St. Mary’s County, offering valuable services to the community in a time of heightened need.

