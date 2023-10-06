Indian Head, Maryland – In a stroke of luck, a 65-year-old Charles County woman, named “Uno” for privacy reasons has become the latest member of the Maryland Lottery’s big winners club. The retired human resources specialist claimed the first $100,000 top prize on the $30 $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off game.

Uno, an enthusiast of higher-priced scratch-offs, was at the Pisgah General Store in Indian Head earlier this week when fortune smiled upon her. She decided to try her luck with a scratch-off ticket, emphasizing her preference for $20 and $30 games because she wanted the chance to win big. Charles County’s “Uno” and her husband took home the first $100,000 top prize on the $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off game.

“I figure if I win, I want to win something substantial,” Uno explained. “And, just up the road, someone also won $100,000 playing this game.”

With a sense of anticipation, Uno purchased just one $100,000 Ca$h instant ticket, scratched the prize check area, and scanned the ticket right in the store. To her astonishment, the message on the screen revealed that she was the lucky winner of a $100,000 prize.

“I could not believe it,” she recounted. “I had to call over the manager to confirm it for me.”

Overjoyed by the unexpected windfall, Uno immediately called her husband to share the good news. Equally eager to witness the big win, her husband asked her to return home to show him the winning scratch-off ticket.

“I was so excited,” said her husband. He accompanied Uno to the Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to officially claim the prize. “I needed to see for myself exactly how she won.”

Following some research on what steps to take, the couple, parents to four children and grandparents to six, scheduled an appointment and became the first winners to claim a $100,000 prize in the $100,000 Ca$h game.

Uno already has plans for her newfound fortune. She revealed to Lottery officials that she intends to use the winnings to pay off her car and put a portion into savings to benefit her family.

The Pisgah General Store, the retailer that sold the top-prize winning scratch-off, also celebrates its role in Uno’s remarkable win. Located at 7015 Poorhouse Road in Indian Head, the store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery as a token of appreciation.

The $100,000 Ca$h game, introduced in September with a total of 65 $100,000 top prizes, currently has 63 remaining top prizes. Additionally, numerous other prizes are up for grabs, including 38 $5,000 prizes and various others ranging from $30 to $500. Scratch-off enthusiasts continue to try their luck, hoping to strike it rich in this popular game.

As Uno joins the ranks of fortunate lottery winners, her story serves as a reminder that good fortune can strike at any moment, bringing life-changing rewards to those who take a chance on the Maryland Lottery’s diverse array of games.

