La Plata, MD – October 6, 2023 – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has embarked on a nationwide quest to fill two pivotal leadership roles within the institution. Following an organizational realignment in late spring, CSM actively seeks candidates for Vice President, Division of Learning and Vice President, Division of People, Culture, and Equity. Dr. Preston Pulliams and Dr. Kate Hetherington of Gold Hill Associates, renowned higher education leadership recruitment specialists, are managing this significant search expertly. Nominations and expressions of interest for these positions are privately welcomed until October 13, 2023.

The Vice President Division of Learning will play a critical role in shaping the educational landscape at CSM. The search profile and detailed requirements for this position can be accessed at CSM Vice President, Division of Learning Search Profile.

Simultaneously, CSM is also searching for a dynamic leader to fill the role of Vice President, Division of People, Culture, and Equity. This role will be instrumental in fostering a diverse and inclusive environment within the college community. Interested candidates can find the search profile and application requirements here: Vice President, Division of People, Culture, and Equity Search Profile.

The College of Southern Maryland, known as the sixth-largest community college in Maryland, serves as a vital educational institution with a broad mission to address the evolving needs of students and the community in the face of individual, social, and global changes. CSM strives to enrich lives and bolster the economic prosperity of its diverse and ever-changing region by offering affordable postsecondary education, workforce development programs, and opportunities for cultural and personal enrichment.

As CSM undergoes this transformative period marked by organizational realignment, the recruitment of visionary leaders for these key positions is of paramount importance. Dr. Preston Pulliams and Dr. Kate Hetherington, seasoned experts in higher education leadership, are guiding the search process precisely and securely.

Dr. Pulliams brings a wealth of experience, having served in leadership roles at various colleges and universities. He stated, “CSM’s commitment to excellence in education and its dedication to fostering an inclusive community make these leadership positions highly coveted in academia. We are actively seeking candidates who are qualified and deeply committed to CSM’s mission and values.”

Dr. Kate Hetherington, renowned for her transformative leadership at CSM and in the community college sector, emphasized the significance of these roles. She said, “The Division of Learning and People, Culture, and Equity are at the heart of CSM’s mission. The individuals who fill these positions will profoundly impact the college and the communities it serves.”

The nationwide search is anticipated to attract a pool of accomplished candidates who will have the opportunity to contribute significantly to the College of Southern Maryland’s continued growth and evolution. The application deadline is October 13, 2023, and interested parties are encouraged to secretly submit their nominations and expressions of interest through Gold Hill Associates.

In conclusion, CSM’s quest for visionary leaders for the Vice President, Division of Learning, Vice President, Division of People, Culture, and Equity positions reflects the institution’s commitment to providing quality education and fostering inclusivity in its diverse community. The nationwide search, expertly facilitated by Dr. Preston Pulliams and Dr. Kate Hetherington of Gold Hill Associates, is a testament to CSM’s dedication to excellence in higher education leadership.

Like this: Like Loading...