In a nail-biting drawing on Wednesday night, the Powerball® jackpot remained elusive to players as no ticket matched all six numbers – white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64, and red Powerball 1, with a Power Play® multiplier of 2X. This leaves the Powerball jackpot standing tall at a jaw-dropping estimated $1.4 billion for the upcoming drawing on Saturday night. The cash value of this staggering prize is estimated at $643.7 million.

The anticipation surrounding Saturday’s Powerball drawing is palpable, as it now ranks as the third-largest in the history of the Powerball game and the fifth-largest among all U.S. lottery jackpots.

Despite not producing the coveted jackpot winner, Wednesday night’s drawing still managed to spread excitement with over 3.2 million winning tickets distributed nationwide. Seven fortunate ticket holders (CA-2, CO, NY, PA, TX-2) matched all five white balls, securing $1 million each in prizes. Notably, three tickets (KY, PA, TX) opted for the Power Play feature, increasing their $1 million prize to an impressive $2 million, thanks to an additional $1 per play. Additional wins included 81 tickets grabbing $50,000 prizes and 13 tickets securing $100,000 prizes. It’s essential to note that in California, prize payouts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

Furthermore, the excitement didn’t stop there, as a ticket holder in Florida struck gold with a $500,000 prize in the Double Play® drawing. This Double Play feature offers players in select jurisdictions a second chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing, with a top cash prize of $10 million. For an additional $1 per play, players can add this feature to their Powerball ticket. Double Play drawings are conducted after Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The upcoming Powerball drawing on Saturday will mark the 34th in the jackpot run, a historic achievement as it represents the first time in Powerball’s history that consecutive jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The last Powerball jackpot was claimed on July 19 when a ticket sold in California won a staggering $1.08 billion.

Should a lucky player hit the jackpot on Saturday night, they will face a monumental choice between an annuitized prize valued at an estimated $1.4 billion or a lump-sum payment estimated at $643.7 million. It’s essential to note that both prize options are calculated before taxes. Opting for the annuity option would mean receiving an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments, each increasing by 5% yearly.

Powerball tickets remain affordable at just $2 per play, available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Significantly, more than half of the proceeds from Powerball ticket sales stay within the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. For those who can’t make it to the TV screen, Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and live-streamed on Powerball.com.

While the odds of winning a prize stand at 1 in 24.9, the coveted jackpot carries slim chances, with 1 in 292.2 million odds.

This incredible jackpot now joins the ranks of the largest Powerball jackpots in history, making lottery history once again:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.4 Billion (est.) – Oct. 7, 2023 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

As the excitement mounts, millions across the nation eagerly await the Powerball drawing on Saturday night, each hoping to become the next billionaire jackpot winner.

