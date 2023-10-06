Prince Frederick, Maryland – In a heartwarming gesture of community support, SMECO (Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative) donated $2,500 to Calvert Meals on Wheels (CMOW) on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. This significant contribution aims to combat food insecurity among seniors in Calvert County, Maryland, a cause to which SMECO has long been committed. SMECO President & CEO Sonja Cox presented the check to CMOW President Shirl Hendley, solidifying their dedication to the cause. Pictured from left-Shirl Hendley, President, Calvert Meals on Wheels and Sonja Cox, President & CEO, SMECO

“SMECO is honored to support CMOW,” expressed SMECO CEO Sonja Cox during the donation ceremony. “CMOW clients are in our service area, and we enjoy providing the best service possible to the community.”

Calvert Meals on Wheels has been a vital lifeline for homebound seniors and disabled persons, delivering nutritious meals and much-needed companionship. Shirl Hendley, President of CMOW, said, “Thank you to the SMECO organization. We are delighted to have SMECO as a long-standing partner. SMECO’s financial support allows us to fulfill our mission, delivering a meal and a smile five days a week to homebound seniors and disabled persons.”

This generous philanthropy did not go unnoticed, as CMOW recognized SMECO’s ongoing commitment with a Certificate of Special Recognition. The Honorable Ben Cardin, United States Senator, presented the certificate in acknowledgment of SMECO’s outstanding financial support to CMOW. The presentation occurred during the same event where Shirl Hendley, CMOW President, presented the certificate to SMECO CEO Sonja Cox.

Pictured from leftSonja Cox, President & CEO, SMECO;Shirl Hendley, President, Calvert Meals on Wheels; and Natalie Cotton, Government Affairs and Community Relations Director

The partnership between SMECO and CMOW exemplifies the power of collaboration between local businesses and non-profit organizations in addressing critical issues within the community. The financial support provided by SMECO directly contributes to ensuring that vulnerable seniors in Calvert County do not go hungry and receive essential social interaction, improving their overall quality of life.

Calvert Meals on Wheels, founded on the principles of compassion and service, has been serving the community for years. Their mission revolves around ensuring that every senior and disabled individual in need receives a warm meal and a friendly visit, reducing social isolation and promoting overall well-being.

SMECO’s contribution signifies its commitment to providing reliable electricity and being a socially responsible corporate citizen. This donation reinforces the cooperative’s dedication to positively impacting the lives of those residing in the areas they serve.

As the battle against food insecurity among seniors persists, partnerships like the one between SMECO and CMOW continue to play a pivotal role in alleviating this pressing issue. The $2,500 donation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of SMECO and its dedication to creating a brighter and more secure future for the elderly in Calvert County.

In a world often marked by challenges, the SMECO and CMOW partnership serves as a heartwarming reminder that compassion, support, and collaboration can make a substantial difference in the lives of those in need.

